CAMBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) — Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology suggest the key to smooth sailing on the highway is cruise control.

They say that redesigning a car’s cruise control feature to consider the space in the front and back of the vehicle could prevent traffic jams.

Researchers added that by keeping the same distance between cars can prevent sudden halts.

