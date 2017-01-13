MIT student allegedly found with guns, ammunition in dorm room

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - An MIT student who was allegedly found in a dorm room with several firearms last week is being held without bail.

MIT police said they found a rifle, pistol and illegal large-capacity ammunition in the room of Angel De La Cruz, 23, of Cambridge.

Police searched De La Cruz’s room on Jan. 6 after receiving information stating that he may have been in possession of firearms.

De La Cruz appeared in court Monday on an array of charges, including carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds and possession of a large-capacity weapon.

De La Cruz is slated to appear in court on Feb. 13 for another hearing.

