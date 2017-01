BOSTON (WHDH) - A large model of the MBTA’s new Orange Line train is on its way to the United States from China.

The massive replica has been shipped from China and should arrive in Boston sometime in February.

Once unloaded, the model car will be examined by engineers and MBTA staff to see if modifications need to be made.

