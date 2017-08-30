Mom arrested for DUI after her son calls 9-1-1 from back seat

PORTLAND, Ore. (WHDH) — A woman was arrested for DUI after her 11-year-old son reported her to the police for suspected drunk driving.

Nicole Norris, 30, was arrested Saturday night after failing field sobriety tests, and she could face more charges.

Deputies say she was headed home with her 11-year-old son when he called 9-1-1 about her erratic driving.

“He said his mom was drunk driving,” Deputy Shannon Wilde said. “He felt in danger enough that he needed to reach out to call us.”

Deputies said two other drivers also called police to report Norris for erratic driving behavior as well.

Officers said her blood-alcohol content level was twice the legal limit. Fortunately, nobody was injured.

