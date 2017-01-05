Mom asks for kindness to honor son who wished to be famous

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — The mother of an 8-year-old Rhode Island boy whose dying wish to become famous drew international intention is asking for acts of kindness.

Melissa Murray, the mother of Dorian Murray, said on Facebook that a gesture “that brings someone else some positivity” is a great way to mark what would have been the Westerly boy’s ninth birthday on Thursday.

She requested that people post their good deed on the Facebook page.

Dorian’s final wish last January to be famous in China took off on social media. People and celebrities around the world sent him well wishes. He died on March 9 after battling a rare form of pediatric cancer.

Melissa Murray says she plans to celebrate his “life, his day, and his memory” with family and friends.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)