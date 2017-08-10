Mom charged with attempted murder of 3-year-old daughter held on high bail

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - A mother accused of trying to kill her young daughter was arraigned Thursday in Dudley District Court on attempted murder charges and ordered held on $500,000 bail.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night for a 3-year-old girl from Worcester, but was canceled after she was found alive Thursday morning in Charlton around 3 a.m.

Ella Abbott, 3, was reported missing after she was taken by her mother, Lee-Ann Abbott Rickheit, Wednesday night. Police found the two in a wooded area behind a store on Stafford Street.

Rickheit took the girl at around 7:45 p.m. and made threats to harm the child, Massachusetts State Police said.

When officers found Rickheit and Abbott, police said they were in a running car and that the tailpipe had been stuffed with a clothing item. The two were either asleep or unconscious in the vehicle, according to police.

A trooper smashed the window and removed them from the car. Ambulances were called to the scene.

Abbott was conscious and alert and was taken to UMass Medical Center for examination. State Police said Abbott is reportedly doing well.

Rickheit was taken into police custody. She was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital under police guard.

Rickheit is charged with attempted murder, assault and battery, and reckless endangerment.

