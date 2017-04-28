Mom who overdosed in front of daughter at Family Dollar pleads guilty

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - A mother who overdosed on fentanyl in front of her daughter while inside a Family Dollar store in September pleaded guilty Friday to reckless child endangerment charges.

Mandy McGowan, 37, of Salem, New Hampshire, had her motion to dismiss the charge denied by a Lawrence District Court judge.

Surveillance video from inside the Lawrence store showed the woman passed out on the floor as her two-year-old daughter tried to wake her up.

Emergency crews revived McGowan, after administering two doses of Narcan, a drug that reverses opioid overdoses.

The judge continued her case without a finding for two years, during which McGowan must continue to live at a sober house, remain in drug treatment and remain drug free, among other things.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)