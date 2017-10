More than 3,000 runners in Colorado Springs, Colorado participated in the 6th annual ‘Waldo Waldo’ 5K race.

The race is a way to raise money to support the trail maintenance and reconstruction of the Waldo Canyon area.

Runners dress up as Waldo from ‘Where’s Waldo?’

The 5K run and walk took place on Saturday.

