More winter weather for parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire on Tuesday

(WHDH) — A storm packing snow and ice is expected to create a slippery mess in some parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire during the morning commute on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Western Massachusetts, including, Franklin County, Hampden County, Hampshire County, Worcester County and northern Middlesex County. The advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for portions of Western and Central MA. A mix of snow and even light freezing rain possible late tonight into tomorrow. Impacts to tomorrow morning's commute expected: pic.twitter.com/BkPaxHFVSJ — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 11, 2017

Periods of snow, sleet and freezing rain will cause traffic difficulties. Motorists are urged to plan on reduced visibility and slippery roads during the morning commute.

The NWS says 2-5 inches of snow is expected in Western Massachusetts, with localized amounts up to 6 inches. Ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected.

In Worcester County and northern Middlesex County, the NWS says total snow accumulations of 1-3 inches and ice accumulations of around

one tenth are possible.

In Berkshire County, the NWS says total snow accumulations of 3-6 inches are expected. The advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday.

A winter storm watch is in effect for much of New Hampshire from late Monday night to late Tuesday night. The NWS says the heaviest snows will be over southern and central New Hampshire.

Total snow and sleet accumulations of 5-8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible.

