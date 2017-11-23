NEW YORK (WHDH) — The most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in America will set you back tens of thousands of dollars.

The Old Homestead Steakhouse in New York is offering the meal for $76,000.

Those who attend don’t just get food and wine, they also get four tickets to the popular Broadway show “Hamilton,” a shopping spree on 5th Avenue, a two-night stay in a luxury hotel and a $20,000 watch.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)