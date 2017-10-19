Mother says Dracut group home shaved daughter’s head without permission

NORTH READING, Mass. (WHDH) — The Department of Children and Families (DCF) is investigating after a mother said a group home in Dracut shaved her daughter’s head without her permission.

Denise Robinson’s 7-year-old daughter lives at the group home. Robinson said some time on Sunday, her daughter was taken for a haircut and she was shaved bald.

Robinson said when she asked people at the group why her daughter’s hair was cut off, she said she was told, “Don’t worry, it will grow back straight.” Robinson felt the comment was racist, as her daughter is biracial.

“She’s a very emotionally damaged young lady with behavioral issues, and to put this on top of the whole entire thing is really rough,” said Richard Kendall, Robinson’s attorney.

Robinson said her daughter was very upset about getting her hair cut off.

