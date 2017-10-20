DRACUT, MA (WHDH) - The Department of Children and Families (DCF) is investigating after an Auburn mother said a group home in Dracut shaved her daughter’s head without her permission.

Denise Robinson’s 7-year-old daughter Tru lives at the Little Heroes group home. Robinson said some time on Sunday, Tru was taken for a haircut and she was shaved bald.

Robinson said when she asked the people at Little Heroes why her daughter’s hair was cut off, she said she was first told it was for a hygiene reason. Robinson said she doubts the claim because she had seen Tru two days before and said she looked fine.

“They are full of it because if this was a grooming issue, then it would have been addressed. This is not a grooming issue, she didn’t have head lice, she didn’t have any sort of bugs, she didn’t have rasta locks,” said Robinson.

Robinson said she was then told, “Don’t worry, it will grow back straight.” Robinson felt the comment was racist, as Tru is biracial.

“She’s a very emotionally damaged young lady with behavioral issues, and to put this on top of the whole entire thing is really rough,” said Richard Kendall, Robinson’s attorney.

In a statement to 7News, a spokesperson for Little Heroes said, “Decisions regarding grooming are based on a variety of factors, including hygiene. A review of the circumstances is underway to determine what occurred and, if necessary, appropriate action will be taken.”

Robinson said Tru was very upset about getting her hair cut off.

