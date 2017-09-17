Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision in Hampton

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — State police say a Greenland, New Hampshire, woman has died in a crash in Hampton.

The crash happened late Saturday night on the southbound interchange ramp to Route 1. Police say 61-year-old Keith Rogers of Voluntown, Connecticut, was driving southbound on the northbound ramp when his truck struck a motorcycle driven by 32-year-old Dawn Houston-Fields of Greenland. She was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where she later died.

The ramp was closed for about four hours as troopers investigated the crash.

