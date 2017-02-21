Moving truck crashes onto sidewalk in Back Bay

BOSTON (WHDH) - A moving truck veered off the road in the Back Bay, crashing onto a busy sidewalk Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Commonwealth Avenue. Mailman Richard Brett said he had just been collecting mail from a mailbox and was walking down the street when he heard the truck coming.

“All of a sudden I look over my shoulder, I hear snow being plowed, like a snowplow going by. And there’s a moving van coming up on the sidewalk behind me, wiped out all the mailboxes,” said Brett.

While the truck hit three cars and knocked over two mailboxes, no one was injured.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)