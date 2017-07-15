BOSTON (WHDH) - The staff at the MSPCA-Angell in Boston are raving about Balor! This adorable and feisty little youngster loves to play with toys of any kind and is the perfect cat for an active individual or family. Like every cat he loves his naps in the sun (or on your lap) and in between long siestas he’d adore playing with a laser toy and soaking up all the attention you can offer.

Balor is neutered and in excellent health. He’ll be microchipped upon going to his forever home and all he needs is a wonderful new person to welcome him into their home.

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)