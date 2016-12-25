BOSTON (WHDH) - Janet the cat is a remarkable 12 years old (or young, as the MSPCA-Angell in Boston likes to say) and this little kitty needs to go back into a home because she’s scared and confused at the adoption center. Janet is in wonderful health and staffers are hoping she’ll be in a wonderful new home in time for the new year.

She’s in great health, spayed and up to date on her shots.

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

