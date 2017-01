NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WHDH) – According to Miami-Dade Police, several people have been shot at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The park is located at 6011 N.W. 32nd Avenue, in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Victims have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

