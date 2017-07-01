RINGWOOD, N.J. (WHDH) – A New Jersey detective went above and beyond the call of duty after a bear ended up tangled and in trouble. That officer jumped into action to set the animal free.

A large black bear cub became tangled in a batting cage netting at a park in Ringwood, New Jersey. Video shows Detective Joe Longo, of the Ringwood Police Department, attempting to help the animal.

Things became a little dicey for Det. Longo at one point, but he was successful in the end. He was able to cut enough netting and the cub was able to get away and run off into the woods.

Bears are not uncommon in that neck of the woods. A black bear was spotted in Sept. 2014—literally—hanging out in a tree near a house in the town of Ridgewood, New Jersey.

Police say animals can easily get caught up in soccer goal nets or batting cage enclosure, and urge people in high animal traffic areas to take them down as much as possible.

