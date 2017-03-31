Mylan recalls EpiPens distributed in U.S. due to defect

PITTSBURGH (WHDH) - Mylan is recalling Epipens distributed in the United States due to a serious defect.

The company says the potential defect could “make the device difficult to activate in an emergency” and that it could have “significant health consequences for a patient experiencing a life-threatening allergic reaction.”

Two reported incidents were linked to a single lot, but the company says it’s expanding the recall to include additional lots as a precaution.

The recall impacts the 0.3 mg and 0.15 mg strengths of EpiPen Auto-Injector. None of the recalled lots include the authorized generic for EpiPen Auto-Injector.

View the impacted lots below:

