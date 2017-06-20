N.H. restaurant breaks world record for longest lobster roll

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) — A New Hampshire restaurant succeeded in making history by breaking the world record for the longest lobster roll.

The giant lobster roll was created by the British Beer Company in Portsmouth. Jason Narinian said they were looking for a way to attract customers to the restaurant and came up with the idea of breaking a world record.

The large take on the New England favorite took six days to make and 450 pounds of lobster was used. Five people were needed to build the sandwich.

The final length of their lobster roll was 159 feet 6 inches. The lobster roll spanned several tables before it was cut up to be served. Pieces of the lobster roll were sold, with all the proceeds going to a local charity.

