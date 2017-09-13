NANTUCKET, MA (WHDH) — The Nantucket Airport has reopened one runway following an incident with a departing aircraft.

The incident happened around 7:24 a.m.

Massachusetts State Police received a report that a private plane’s landing had collapsed.

Tprs on #Nantucket are assisting on scene at airport, where it is reported, a private plane's landing gear collapsed. No reported injuries. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 13, 2017

Emergency response actions are underway as officials are making it clear that this was not a part of a drill that was scheduled Wednesday. The airport has canceled the drill due to the incident.

Police said that no injuries have been reported.

As of 8:50, the airport opened runway 15/33.

RW15/33 is open. Passengers contact your carrier. Pilots refer to official sources. — Nantucket Airport (@AirportACK) September 13, 2017

Passengers flying in or out of the island are encouraged to contact their carrier.

