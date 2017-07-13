Nashua car fire spreads to home

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Fire fighters in Nashua responded to a report of a car fire and arrived to find that fire had quickly extended onto the house.

Crews worked to extinguish the flames before they spread inside the home on Wednesday.

Fire officials say the fire started during a lightning storm in the area.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud boom with a bright flash before seeing the flames.

