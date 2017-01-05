Nashua man arrested on arson charges

170105_nashua_arson_suspect

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire have arrested a man on felony arson charges.

On Wednesday, officers responded to 16 Celina Avenue at the headquarters for Yogibo bean bags.

The office’s management told police that an employee who had been fired went into the warehouse and lit a box on fire, then damaged a manager’s car in the parking lot.

Officers arrested the employee, identified as Ryan Hawes, 19 of Nashua.

Hawes was charged with a Class B felony for arson as well as a Class A misdemeanor for criminal mischief. He is expected to appear in court Thursday.

 

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus