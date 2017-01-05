Natick Police searching for sunglasses thief

NATICK, MA (WHDH) - Police in Natick are looking for the public’s help identifying a man who was caught on camera stealing sunglasses.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the suspect was caught putting items inside his jacket on Dec. 15.

Employees at the store told police that the man took three pairs of BVLGARI sunglasses, which were valued at more than $1,500.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call police at 508-647-9520.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)