Nationwide manhunt underway after Manchester drug raid

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A nationwide manhunt is underway after DEA agents raided a Manchester, New Hampshire apartment.

Agents say they found traces of the powerful opiod carfentanil in the home.

It’s 10,000 times stronger than morphine and is used as an elephant tranquilizer.

Investigators say Preston Thorpe is in possession of carfentanil.

The 24-year-old may be driving an Audi with New Hampshire license plates.

He could be heading to his home state of California.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)