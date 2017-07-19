Navy sailor accused of hiding on ship for a week charged

WASHINGTON (WHDH) — A U.S. Navy sailor was charged after he allegedly hid from his shipmates for a week.

Petty Officer Third Class Peter Mims disappeared June 8 while aboard the U.S.S. Shiloh. He was originally thought to have fallen overboard and been lost at sea.

A massive search involving American and Japanese ships was launched. The Navy said Mims was eventually found, hiding onboard the ship.

