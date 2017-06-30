Nearly 2 tons of pot found disguised as lettuce

The government has seized more than a ton of drugs shipped to the U.S. disguised as lettuce.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas seized more than 5,700 packages containing nearly two tons of marijuana.

The pot was packaged in phony lettuce-like bundles inside a truck hauling the fake produce across the Laredo-Colombia Solidarity International Bridge.

Drug sniffing dogs helped uncover the narcotics.

The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $741,000

Federal agents are now investigating the case.

