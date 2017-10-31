BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Fire officials say nearly 30 students at Braintree’s East Middle School were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being sickened by toxic fumes in the cafeteria.

Twenty-six students and a food worker at the school were exposed to fumes from cleaning chemicals that had been used in the kitchen, according to officials.

“I could really smell it when I walked into the kitchen,” eighth grader Cameron Cost said.

Investigators say a solution that should have been diluted was used at full strength on some kitchen warmers on Friday. When the worker turned the warmers on to prepare lunch, fumes caused her and the students to feel sick, according to officials.

The injuries were said to be minor in nature. Everyone involved was taken to local hospitals. Seventeen students have since been treated and released.

Lt. Joseph McLaughlin says some children were complaining of eye and throat irritation.

The incident did not require a hazmat response. Windows were opened to ventilate the school.

School officials say they are work with the town to investigate the cause of the odor. It’s not clear when the kitchen will reopen.

