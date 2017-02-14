Needham snowboarder, 22, dies after being found on Stowe mountain

STOWE, VT (WHDH) — Police say a Needham man has died from his injuries after being found on a ski mountain in Stowe, Vermont.

According to officials, the man, identified as Brett Cohen, 22, was snowboarding in Stowe when he was reported missing around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Stowe ski patrol began searching with assistance from Stowe Mountain Rescue, Vermont State Police, and other crews.

Crews found the man just off a ski trail at around 11:30 p.m.

He was taken to UVM Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)