Needham snowboarder, 22, dies after being found on Stowe mountain

ambulance-911-generic-graphic

STOWE, VT (WHDH) — Police say a Needham man has died from his injuries after being found on a ski mountain in Stowe, Vermont.

According to officials, the man, identified as Brett Cohen, 22, was snowboarding in Stowe when he was reported missing around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Stowe ski patrol began searching with assistance from Stowe Mountain Rescue, Vermont State Police, and other crews.

Crews found the man just off a ski trail at around 11:30 p.m.

He was taken to UVM Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

 

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus