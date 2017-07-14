Neighbor of 11-year-old girl found dead held on murder charge in N.J.

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — An 18-year-old neighbor charged in the slaying of an 11-year-old New Jersey girl who had been reported missing made his first court appearance Friday and was ordered held without bail pending a hearing.

Andreas Erazo is charged with murder and two weapons offenses in the death of Abbiegail Smith.

The girl’s body was found Thursday morning wrapped in blanket or comforter near the apartment building where she lived in Keansburg. The Monmouth County prosecutor’s office says Erazo lived in an upstairs apartment.

Smith was last seen in her apartment Wednesday night and was reported missing by her mother about an hour later. She was fatally stabbed, an assistant county prosecutor said in court Friday.

A phone message left with Erazo’s attorney on Friday hasn’t been returned.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)