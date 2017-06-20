Neighbors catch and duct tape burglar

Albuquerque, NM (WHDH) — Neighbors were caught on camera jumping into action when a man broke into a home.

After receiving an alert on his phone about the break-in, the homeowner called his neighbors to ask for help.

The neighbors wasted no time, grabbing their guns, blocking the entrance to the road, and going after the suspect.

When they found the man, they took maters into their own hands.

“We got his arms and his feet duct taped. Then we picked him up, carried him out to the front yard and waited for the police to show up.”

Police say the man was wearing clothes that he had stolen from another home, just moments before.

