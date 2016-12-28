WASHINGTON (AP) - Israel’s prime minister is calling Secretary of State John Kerry’s Mideast policy speech a “great disappointment.”

In live broadcast on Israeli TV, Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Kerry for a speech highly critical of Israel at a time when he said the region is “going up in flames.”

Netanyahu in Hebrew says: “For a full hour, the secretary of state attacked the only democracy in the Middle East.”.

He accused Kerry of focusing heavily on Israeli settlements, while paying little attention to Palestinian incitement and violence.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)