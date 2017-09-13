‘Never thought I would see a murder’: Husband of hospital shooting victim speaks out

HEBRON, N.H. (WHDH) — The husband of a 70-year-old New Hampshire woman who authorities say was shot death by her son Tuesday at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center opened up about the tragedy, explaining what it was like as he helplessly watched the killing.

Pamela Ferriere, of Groton, was murdered Tuesday afternoon when her son, Travis Frink, 48, of Rhode Island, allegedly opened fire on her as she underwent treatment for an aneurysm in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Court documents say Frink admitted to police officers that traveled from Rhode Island with intentions of killing Ferriere. He was arraigned Wednesday and ordered held without bail.

Ferriere helped supervise elections in the small town of Hebron and was said to be a loyal parishioner.

Her husband, Robert Ferriere, witnessed the crime and told 7’s Jonathan Hall that he had a bad feeling when Frink showed up at the hospital and asked for a moment alone with his mother.

“I never thought I would see a murder right in front of me, but yesterday I did,” Ferriere said. “She said ‘oh no,’ and I turned around, and he was pointing the gun at her. I heard three or four shots.”

Ferriere, who did not want to appear on camera, went on to say “I ran right in there, and he still had the gun in his hand. He could have blown me away, but he didn’t. He just calmly walked by me.”

Frink was said to be mentally stable when “on his drugs,” according to Ferriere, but “he got off them several times.” Frink reportedly suffers from PTSD.

Those who worked with Ferriere say they are shocked and that she will be missed greatly.

