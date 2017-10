New Amazon service allows delivery drivers to drop packages off inside your house

NEW YORK (AP/WHDH) — Would you let a stranger in your house to drop off a package? Amazon hopes so.

The online retailer will launch a service next month called Amazon Key that would allow delivery people walk into your home to drop off a box when you’re not there.

Those that want the service would first have to buy a camera and a Wi-Fi connected lock from the Seattle company that starts at $250. Shoppers can then select in-home delivery on the Amazon app. When the delivery person shows up, the camera starts recording and the door unlocks.

Rival Walmart is currently testing a similar service in California’s Silicon Valley, which lets delivery people drop off packages.

Amazon Vice President Peter Larsen told USA Today that the new service is an effort to combat package theft and give customers “choice, peace of mind and convenience.”

Amazon.com Inc. says its service will be available in 37 cities on Nov. 8.

The camera and smart lock will sell for $249. The camera is also available for purchase at $199. The items will be available for purchase on Wednesday.

