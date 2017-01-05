New children’s toy brings virtual and active lifestyle together

Kids want to play on a computer but parents want them to be active.

One toy company believes they this new toy is the bets of both worlds.

It’s called “think and learn smart cycle,” an exercise bike with a tablet holder in its handlebars.

Toymaker Fisher Price announced it Wednesday.

The bike is designed for kids between ages three and six years old and it comes with a free learning app.

The idea is that kids will learn as they peddle the bike and get exercise along the way.

The smart cycle comes with a 150 dollar price tag.

(Copyright (c) 2016 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)