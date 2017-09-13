(WHDH) — Five of New England’s colleges have been ranked as some of the best in the nation, according to U.S. News’ 2018 Best Colleges Rankings.

Harvard University ranked second best just behind Princeton University in New Jersey. With 6,710 undergraduates enrolled, this campus is made up of 13 schools and institutes, including the top-ranked business and medical schools. The university also is known for their highly ranked Graduate Education School, School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Law School and John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Yale University in Connecticut came in third, showcasing their top-ranked law school and highly ranked School of Management, School of Medicine , School of Art and School of Nursing.

Another Cambridge college also placed within the top five. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, known for their highly ranked engineering, management and various science programs.

Dartmouth College in New Hampshire ranked 11th with nearly 25 percent of their students participating in NCAA Division I varsity sports. They also ranked highly for their Tuck School of Business, Thayer School of Engineering and Geisel School of Medicine.

Rhode Island also made an appearance on the list, with Brown University placing in 14th. This university offers a number of graduate studies including well-regarded programs in English and history.

U.S. News gathered data from more than 1,800 colleges, including information about financial resources and academic reputation, to create their 2018 Best Colleges Rankings.

Click here for the full list.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)