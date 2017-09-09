New England companies join relief effort in Florida

BOSTON (WHDH) — New England companies are sending help down to Florida once Hurricane Irma makes landfall.

One hundred Eversource employees went south Saturday to lend a hand to the thousands who have already lost power.

“So a storm of this size, you’ll have poles down, you’ll have wires down and equipment down on the poles as well. We’ll be out there to put those back up,” said Eversource Manager Darryl White.

Crews from the Massachusetts Task Force One are already down in the topics, ready to help if needed. One search team manager spoke with 7News from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“If the dogs hit on something, someone who may be trapped or otherwise compromised, we would give them help,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)