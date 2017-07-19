New Hampshire boy revived after ‘possible’ drug overdose, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire say a young boy needed to be revived early Wednesday morning following a “possible” drug overdose.

Officers responded around 6 a.m. to an apartment on Conant Street in Manchester for a report of an unresponsive child.

Police say officers used an “opiate antagonist” (such as naxolone, or Narcan — the type was not specified) to revive the the 6-year-old boy. The child was taken to an area hospital, where he remains at this time.

Juvenile detectives are currently investigating the incident.

No additional details were immediately available.

