EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) – A New Hampshire community came together to make a “Star Wars” fan’s final wish come true.

All 69-year-old Ron Villemaire wanted was to see “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” but the Airforce veteran is in hospice care battling stage four colon cancer. Doctors said he wasn’t well enough to leave hospice care, but with the help of his daughter and members of the community, his wish came true.

Villemaire received a royal welcome at O’Neil Cinema Saturday in Epping, NH as he arrived by ambulance in his bed.

Villemaire has seen the movie many times, and even read every Star Wars book.

“I fell in love with it, of course, in May of ’77, when the first movie came out,” Villemaire said.

Forty years later, the famous sci-fi franchise continues to be a major part of his family’s life.

“Thank God that I am being blessed with enough health, so I can watch this movie…I did not think I was going to make it,” Villemaire said.

