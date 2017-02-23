New Hampshire residents can now carry a gun without a license

New Hampshire residents can now carry a concealed weapon without a license.

Republican Governor Chris Sununu signed the new law, making New Hampshire the 12th state in the nation to not require a license or permit.

The new law applies to anyone who isn’t prohibited by state or federal law to own a firearm.

Sununu said Wednesday that the bill was “a long time coming.”

