New Hampshire residents can now carry a gun without a license

New Hampshire residents can now carry a concealed weapon without a license.

Republican Governor Chris Sununu signed the new law, making New Hampshire the 12th state in the nation to not require a license or permit.

The new law applies to anyone who isn’t prohibited by state or federal law to own a firearm.

Sununu said Wednesday that the bill was “a long time coming.”

