New Hampshire women arrested on sex trafficking charges

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s office announced that two women from New Hampshire were arrested on charges of commercial sex trafficking.

Sonya “Chloe” Palic, 46 of Manchester, NH, and Charlotte “Red” Napolitano, 45 of Derry, NH, were arrested last week and charged with using an online escort service to sell sex in several Massachusetts cities and towns.

According to the AG’s office, the two ran “an organized and sophisticated criminal enterprise” from their homes in New Hampshire, running a website, chloescompanions.com.

The site advertised “escort services” in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and New York. It is accused that women were brought to cities and towns including Boston, Braintree, Lexington, Newton, and Waltham.

The website has since been taken down by the Attorney General’s office.

The two allegedly had women meet men at hotels or at their homes for sex in exchange for money. According to officials, most of the money went to Palic and Napolitano, which was then laundered through the escort service business.

Officials say 12-15 women at a time were involved in trafficking.

Palic pleaded not guilty. Bail was set at $100,000. Napolitano pleaded not guilty and received $75,000 bail.

Both women are expected to appear in Concord District Court in March.

