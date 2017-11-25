New Jersey man, ‘Secret Santa,’ paid over $10,000 in layaways

(WHDH) — A New Jersey man, and ‘Secret Santa,’ paid off over $10,000 in layaways for customers at his local Toys”R”Us.

When customers arrived at the store to pick up their items, they were told a Secret Santa, later identified as Charlie K, had paid off their layaways. He ended up covering 62-orders.

“Just you trying to bring some happiness to people. That’s really it. Help bring back to the community that brought so much happiness to me and my family,” he said.

The man also gave another $2,000 to Toys for Tots after having everyone in the store pick out three items to donate.

Customers who had their layaways paid off expressed their excitement and gratitude at the store.

