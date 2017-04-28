New video shows Aaron Hernandez’s ‘close’ prison pal robbing gas station

NORTHBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - Newly released surveillance video of an armed robbery inside a Northbridge gas station shows Aaron Hernandez’s prison friend carrying out the act of crime which landed him behind bars with the ex-NFL star.

Kyle Kennedy, an inmate at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center and pal of Hernandez, believes the former Patriot left him a suicide note. Hernandez hanged himself with a bedsheet on April 19.

Kennedy, seen in a mask and hoodie as he walked into the Cumberland Farms in in Jan. 2015, confronted the clerk with a hunting knife in hand. “He was desperate and you could tell,” the store clerk told 7News.

Kennedy followed the clerk across the store with the shiny knife visible on surveillance video. “I seen it in his right hand. I made sure to keep my distance from the knife as much as I could,” the clerk said.

The clerk later opened the register and Kennedy snatched nearly $200 before fleeing the store. Kennedy was arrested after he crashed his car off Route 146.

He was ultimately convicted of armed robbery. While serving time behind bars in Shirley, his lawyer said he became “close friends” with Hernandez.

Kennedy’s lawyer, Larry Army, is fighting to obtain one of three suicide notes written by Hernandez. Army said it was addressed to his client. The content of the letters are being withheld by investigators.

The gas station clerk has since left the job, but said he is stunned by the developments.

