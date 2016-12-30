Kerri Corrado joined 7News in December 2016 as a reporter.

Even though she will always be a Jersey girl, the Patriots captured a piece of her heart when she covered their most recent Super Bowl championship season.

Before joining 7News, Kerri worked as a morning reporter at WJAR-TV in Providence, Rhode Island and WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She graduated cum laude from La Salle University where she majored in communications.

When she’s not reporting, Kerri enjoys spending time with her family and friends, being at the beach, playing sports and trying new restaurants. She can’t wait to explore the Boston area.

Feel free to email Kerri any story ideas or questions at kcorrado@whdh.com.

