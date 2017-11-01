NEW YORK (WHDH) — A Newton man is among several injured in New York after tragedy struck Tuesday on a busy path near the World Trade Center Memorial.

Martin Marro is originally from Argentina but for the last several years has made the United States and Newton his home.

Just last week, Marro and his wife were the hosts for a fundraiser where Gov. Charlie Baker was the guest of honor.

The event was for City Councilor James Cote who is up for reelection.

“When it hit home like this… 256, it’s very disturbing that this happens right here in the U.S.,” said Cote.

Cote added that Marro was visiting New York to meet with several friends from Argentina.

Marro was with those friends Tuesday when they were caught in the path of a man in a rented pickup truck, plowing down a path full of people walking and cycling.

“A couple hours later, we found out his five friends were killed in the attack,” said Cote.

Cote learned the news from Marro’s wife, who was in Newton during the attack but is now with her husband.

Marro faces injuries and is also dealing with the loss of his friends. Officials said he is expected to be okay.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)