Newton man injured in NYC terror attack expected to make full recovery

NEW YORK (WHDH) — The family of the Newton man seriously injured in the terror attack in New York City this week said he is expected to make a full recovery.

In a statement, Martin Marro’s family said he is receiving “terrific care” at the hosptal. They did not close the extent of his injuries or when he might be released.

Eight people were killed in the attack, when officials said a man drove a rented flatbed truck through a bike path in Lower Manhattan. Five of the victims were Marro’s high school classmates, who were visiting from Argentina.

Marro’s family said they are thankful for all the support they have received.

