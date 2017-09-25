NFL spokesman fires back at President Trump over protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart is firing back at President Donald Trump for attacking players who kneel during the national anthem. He says their protests against racial inequality and police brutality are “real locker room talk.”

It was an apparent reference to Trump being caught on tape talking with “Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush about kissing, groping and trying to have sex with women. Trump later dismissed his remarks made in the 2005 video, which emerged a month before the November election, as “locker room talk.”

Many NFL players on Sunday locked arms with their teammates — some standing, others kneeling — in a show of solidarity. “Everyone should know, including the president, this is what real locker room talk is,” Lockhart said Monday during a conference call.

He said: “We don’t seek to get into political debates or relish being in the middle of it, but extraordinary statements from our clubs and owners demonstrate just how deeply we believe in our players and in our game.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)