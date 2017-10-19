Nike used Super Bowl LI footballs to create shoes in honor of Patriots win, greatest comeback in Super Bowl history

Nike used two Super Bowl LI footballs to create one-of-a-kind Air Force 1 Low shoes.

The company created the shoes in honor of the New England Patriots victory and the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

The shoe’s laces came from the laces on the footballs, and the Patriots logo and game logo are also visible.

Nike will have the shoes displayed at The Hall at Patriot Place on October 20th and 21st, and Gillette Stadium on October 22nd for the first Patriots v. Falcons game since the Super Bowl.

The shoes will then be auctioned off by the Patriots at a later date. All of the proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Boston.

