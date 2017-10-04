No charges in boat accident where 8-year-old boy died

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) – The Plymouth County district attorney says no criminal charges will be filed in the fatal drowning of an 8-year-old boy in a boating accident in Wareham.

The Standard-Times reports that District Attorney Timothy Cruz made the announcement this week about the July 26 accident, which led to the death of Harry O’Connor of Sudbury.

Authorities say 12 passengers were on the 20-foot power boat, including nine children, when it capsized near Hog Island Channel in Buzzards Bay. A person on a passing sailboat had called the U.S. Coast Guard to report it was overloaded.

O’Connor was underwater for an estimated 24 minutes before he was rescued. He died three days later at Children’s Hospital in Boston.

