No contest plea in baby’s daycare death of Benadryl overdose

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A woman who operated an unlicensed daycare out of her Fairfield home has pleaded no contest to killing a 4-month-old boy by giving him an overdose of Benadryl.

The Connecticut Post reports that Carol Cardillo entered the no-contest plea to second-degree manslaughter Monday in superior court in Bridgeport, as jury selection getting underway. She faces up to five years in prison under a plea deal when she is sentenced Jan. 25.

Adam Seagull had been in Cardillo’s care for 11 days when he died in March 2016.

An autopsy found Seagull had 41,000 nanograms per milliliter of Benadryl in his system, many times the reportable limit of 5,000 nanograms per milliliter. Police found Cardillo had purchased 90 bottles of Benadryl between 2013 and 2016.

Seagull’s parents declined to comment.

